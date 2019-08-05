Midland man indicted on 10 counts of sex crimes on a child

Ortega held at Hutchinson County Jail on $1 million bond

A 51-year-old Midland man is being held at the Hutchinson County Jail on a bond totaling $1 million for 10 counts of sex crimes on a child.

Anthony Roy Ortega is being held on 10 bonds of $100,000 each for eight counts of sexual assault on a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to a jail officer.

The indictment shows that all 10 offenses occurred in Hutchinson County on a victim younger than 17 years of age on or around Feb. 1, 2017.

Ortega was indicted by a grand jury of the 84th Judicial District on June 26 based open the testimony of the district attorney staff.

All 10 counts are second-degree felonies, court records state.

In Texas, a second-degree felony carries a sentence of two to 20 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

On June 24, 2017, Ortega was booked at the Midland County Detention Center for possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, according to Midland County jail officer.

The charge came out of Potter County, the officer said.