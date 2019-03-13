A message from Xcel Energy: Strong winds across portions of Texas and New Mexico served by Xcel Energy have interrupted service to almost 24,000 area electricity customers. Close to 18,000 of those customers are in Texas with about 6,000 out in New Mexico. We are working more than 500 outage events in the Texas Panhandle, Texas South Plains and eastern New Mexico regions. We are calling in contract crews to help us work these outages.

We urge customers to watch for downed lines and stay away from them. Assume any line on the ground is still energized. Customers may contact us at 1-800-895-1999 to report outages or downed lines. Outages can also be reported at xcelenergy.com by signing in to “my account” or downloading the free Xcel Energy customer app.