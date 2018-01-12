Meet the Candidate: Chris Prock, candidate for candidate for County Commissioner, precinct 4

Chris Prock was born and raised in Hutchinson County. He is the owner of Borger Family Chiropractic and he is running for County Commissioner, precinct 4.

“The people and the businesses here are my passion,” Prock says. “They are my hobby and I want to do everything possible to ensure that Hutchinson County is a great place to work and live, raise a family.” Prock says his interest in the political world started almost 10 years ago.

“I was serving as the Sanger Chamber of Commerce president for several years and in doing so, I met and worked with several state and federal congressmen,” Prock explains. “That ignited a passion in me to learn how our government works at all levels so I attended Leadership Borger to learn about the city and county and in 2016, I began attending county commissioner meetings to learn how they conduct business and how they come to the decisions they make. I've been actively and regularly attending those meetings for the past two years, learning the system and what's going on in the county and how things are being handled. I sat through two years of budget sessions, hearing county programs present their financial requests and needs to the court and hearing how the current commissioners interact with those departments and how they come to their decisions.” Prock has also looked over health insurance packets when health insurance is reviewed for county employees.

“I have an understanding of the current state of our county as well as a vision for where I would like it to be,” he points out. “I've also heard from directors and officials with the many county programs we have like the airport, jail, library, museum, courthouse, probation, and road and bridge. I've taken notes of problems that have been presented to the court as well as the successes that each of them have celebrated... I've sat down face to face with several of the directors and discussed where they are currently and finding out where they would like to be in five years, giving the chance visualize and brainstorm on how we might achieve those goals. I've really thought about this and I've sat in those meetings.” Prock adds he would like to see the county be “more proactive in our vision and decision making. Attending those meetings the past two years, I've learned there are many buildings that have needs and problems that we need to invest in and find a solution as soon as possible. If we wait until everything is an emergency situation, it will end up costing us even more time, resources and tax payer money. At the same time, being a fiscal conservative, I believe we have to cut all wasteful spending that we can find in the budget as commissioners and invest in the buildings and programs in the county.”

The biggest topic for Prock right now is law enforcement and crime.

“Also, the ongoing situation with our county jail,” Prock mentions. “Our sheriff and the deputies do an incredible job with the resources they currently have, but there are multiple issues that hinder our progress and enable crime and I find that unacceptable. The safety and security of our citizens is paramount and we have to find a solution to counter act that growing crime.” Prock says the crime stoppers program that's begun in the county is a good start.

“We need to expand on that and support it throughout the whole county,” he insist. “We also need to look into the shortage of our law enforcement. With the current layout, there are times in a 24 hour period that the county is extremely short on deputies, allowing criminals that know that to do their business without being afraid of being caught... we need to explore multiple solutions and come to an agreement on how to handle that extremely important problem without pushing that burden onto the tax payer.” Another hot topic Prock believes needs to be addressed is illegal gambling and slot machines in the county.

“We need county wide ordinances that regulate these types of businesses, and make sure those that are operating illegally will feel the heat and relocate out of our county all together. That provides another avenue of safety for our residents.”

Prock says he would like to donate a part of his county commissioner salary to began a scholarship for Hutchinson County residents.

“I believe it's important to give back to the county as much as possible,” he says. “I would like to $2,500 of the commissioners salary, while at the same time challenging the other commissioners to match suit, and convert that into a scholarship open to all Hutchinson County students here. We would potentially have $10,000 that we could pool into a Hutchinson County Commissioners Scholarship. This would provide a resource to our students across the county. With the rising cost of education, we would help a number of students wanting to further their education.”

If elected as Precinct 4 commissioner, Prock says he would be responsible for projects like the museum, library, and airport.

“Having already established a professional relationship with these directors, it's critical for success,” says Prock. “I want every program department to voice their concerns without fear of it falling on deaf ears. We might not always be able to provide each program with their request, but they can know they have my full attention as we discuss these programs.”