Make a difference and help prepare Snack Pak 4 Kids bags Oct. 10

Community organizers are seeking volunteers to help prepare Snack Pak 4 Kids bags on Tuesday, October. 10. Bag preparation begins at 6:00 p.m., but organizers are asking volunteers to arrive 15 minutes early for bag assignment organization. Bag preparation is done at the Borger ISD office located at 200 E. 9th St. and only takes a few minutes thanks to the many volunteers who help prepare bags.

For more information, please call Barbie Schroeder during normal business hours at (806) 273-4345.