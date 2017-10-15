Lone Star Ballet announces performances of an original production of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow on Oct. 27 & 28

Amarillo's Lone Star Ballet announced upcoming dates for performances of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. The ballet set performances dates for Washington Irving's legendary folktale for Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28. Both performances begin at 8:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts located at 401 S. Buchanan St.

The ballet is an original production based on Irving's tale of superstitious schoolmaster, Ichabod Crane, as he pursues the beautiful Katrina. The local storytellers tell tales of phantoms in the dark, including the haunting of the Headless Horseman. Tickets are available by calling the Lone Stat Ballet office at (806) 372-2463, Panhandle Tickets at (806) 378-3096 or online at panhandletickets.com.