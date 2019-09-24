Local United Way sets $775,000 fundraising goal

The barbecue Kick Off Cook Off on Sept. 14 was not just for fun and to satisfy hungry bellies. For the past five years, the popular event has marked the start, or kick off, to the Hutchinson County United Way campaign which runs through the end of November.

Each fall, local United Ways across the nation take part in organized campaigns to raise money for their partner agencies, and the HCUW, headquartered at Borger Bank, is no exception.

This year’s fundraising goal is $775,000, which was the same as last year.

Last year, HCUW raised just over $765,000 said Julie Winters, executive director.

“We lost a couple of companies that had held employee campaigns,” she wrote in an email. “Some company campaigns were up, some were down. We were pleased with the generosity of the community!”

Winters said most of their donations come through payroll deductions during company campaigns.

But if you wish to make a direct contribution, checks can be mailed to HCUW, P.O. Box 1430, Borger, TX 79008, and online donations can be made at hutchinsoncountyunitedway.org

The HCUW’s current partner agencies are: Borger Area Learning Center, Boy Scouts - Golden Spread Council, The Bridge, Buttercup House, Connect Community Services, Epilepsy Foundation of Texas, Girl Scouts of the Texas Oklahoma Plains, High Plains Helping Hand, HutchCares Living At Home, Hutchinson County Crisis Center, Jerry Waggoner Foundation, Living Water Benevolence Ministries, Opportunities, Inc., The Salvation Army and Texas Panhandle Centers.

Additionally, HCUW funds its own two initiatives: Day of Caring and Back to School Fair, Winters said.

The local board of directors (officers) are: Dave Madden, president; Keegan Neil, vice president; Beth Raper, secretary; Summer Covington, treasurer. Along with those officers, board members are: Theron Baker, DeDe Conaway, Jennifer Crittenden, Tony Dugat, Jimmy Gowdy, Michelle Griffin, Randy Meek, Sherri Sniker, Derek Thompson and Hayli Young.

Volunteer opportunities include the Day of Caring, the Back to School Fair and the Kick Off Cook Off.

Winters said that “Hutchinson County Residents are the best!”

“The generosity of our community is overwhelming,” she said. “The willingness to help someone in need is seen day in and day out in our three communities. Please continue to support Hutchinson County United Way. We can’t do this without our many donors! Please help us reach our goal of $775,000.”