Local students win Phillips 66 scholarships

HOUSTON — Two students from Hutchinson County are among the 54 high school seniors who will receive a $16,000 college scholarship from the Phillips 66 Dependent Scholarship Program. The competitive program awards outstanding college-bound students whose parents work for Phillips 66 or one of its subsidiaries.

The students are:

* Kristopher Brittain of Borger, son of Phillips 66 employee Billy Brittain, senior at Borger High School.

* Reagan Stroud of Stinnett, daughter of Phillips 66 employee Tucker Stroud, senior at West Texas High School.

“The Phillips 66 scholarship program demonstrates the company’s commitment to higher education and ensuring success for future generations,” said Claudia Kreisle, Phillips 66 director of Philanthropy & Community Engagement. “We congratulate Kristopher and Reagan on their achievements inside and outside the classroom and wish them every success in college.”

The awards are based on academic excellence, community service and financial need. The scholarship is another example of the company’s vision of improving lives and supporting the communities where we live and operate, according to a released statement.

Scholarship America, a neutral, third-party administrator of educational assistance programs, selects the recipients and manages the program for Phillips 66.