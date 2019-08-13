Local Democrats host congressional candidate Greg Sagan

The Hutchinson County Democrats hosted Greg Sagan at their monthly meeting on Aug. 6. Prior to November 2016, Sagan maintained no political party affiliation. But according to his website, Sagan decided to run against Mac Thornberry for US Congress District 13 in 2018 “to re-establish fairness and justice in the economy, in our courts, in opportunity, and in society because every Texan deserves representation in Congress.”



He is now running again in 2020. Despite losing in 2018, Sagan said he is more determined than ever and remains positive about his odds as he takes what he’s learned from 2018 to 2020.



“He is afraid,” Sagan said at the meeting of Thornberry, pointing out Thornberry spent $1.7 million in 2018 on his campaign. “But he’s not going to come here to tell you what you need to know to make a realistic decision based on your own self-interest.”



Speaking on what he called Thornberry’s ineffectiveness, Sagan said, “Trump has a way of coercing people. He convinces people that he can turn his supporters against any Republican who doesn’t go along with him. And so he basically crushes them into silence. I say to that, if a representative is capable of being crushed into silence by the president and is too afraid to stand up and say what is right, that representative does not belong in government.”



“I just don’t know why so many Republicans who said they weren’t going to support Trump suddenly changed their minds,” an audience member lamented.



“Do you know what Mac Thornberry’s minister said to him about supporting Trump?” Sagan asked, then replied, “He said ‘Sometimes you have to compromise your principles to do what’s right.’ I would submit to you for your serious consideration that if you have to compromise your principles to do what’s right, you have the wrong principles.”



“The wrong preacher, too!” a member of the audience added.



In light of the recent mass-shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Sagan addressed his support of common-sense gun control.

“I have a license to carry. I rarely go out unarmed. Mainly because Walmart is getting too dangerous,” Sagan said, who is a U.S. Navy and Vietnam War veteran.



“The 2nd Amendment should not protect a killer’s right to have a weapon to murder people with. That is not the intent with the 2nd Amendment and never was,” he said. “We could use some rational conversations about that. We could stand to have some republicans to stand up and say let’s cut the BS, let’s forget for a moment the NRA and their money. How about we just talk about the issue for America?”



Sagan served in the Navy for a total of 14 years, Sagan rose from the rank of Seaman Recruit to Lieutenant Commander. While serving on active duty he was on the commissioning crew of USS Frederick, LST-1184, and he served on the staff of Commander US Naval Forces Philippines, where he was a US Navy delegate to SEATO planning conferences and the Navy coordinator for Apollo/Skylab Contingency Recovery Team Training.



His last four years in the Navy he spent as a consultant to flag officers on human resource management and leadership development issues during the US military’s transition from a draft-oriented to an all-volunteer force. Upon leaving the Navy in 1984, he worked as a consultant to senior executives of Fortune 1000 companies primarily in the nuclear power industry.



Sagan has a bachelor's of arts in political science with a minor in history from West Texas State University (now West Texas A&M University), an MBA in organizational behavior with a minor in marketing from the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs. He has completed the course work for a Ph.D. in industrial relations with minors in labor economics and research methodology at the University of Texas at Austin.