Local AM radio station to go dark on Aug. 16

Most programming will move to FM 106.7 KQTY while George Grover will stay as station manager

After a little over 72 years of operation, News-Talk AM 1490 KQTY will cease daily on-air operations at 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16.

In a Facebook post, station manager George Grover said he received a directive last week from Zia Broadcasting Company Inc. of Clovis, New Mexico, which owns the AM station.

KQTY first signed on the air as KHUZ on Jan. 8, 1947.

Hutchinson County and the cities of Borger, Fritch, Sanford and Stinnett will not be left without a commercial radio station, as FM 106.7 KQTY will continue operating, playing Real Country Music 24 hours a day, seven days a week with local news, sports and weather coverage, Grover said in the post.

Grover said FM 106.7 KQTY is a 6,000-watt station with a 60-mile radius.

Grover will continue managing the station and also continue as the morning show host from 6 to 9 a.m., and from 9 to 10 a.m. the classifieds on weekdays.

Grover also will do the play-by-play for Borger High School sports with football, boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball coverage throughout the school year.

Jerry Smith's “Sunday Morning Singing” program will be heard Sundays from 6 to 10:35 a.m. playing Southern Gospel music. Steve Hoyl's Sunday morning “Retire Texas Show” will move from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on News-Talk AM 1490 KQTY to FM 106.7 KQTY from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Kix Brook's American Country Countdown will broadcast on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

"Although we're losing the AM side of the operation, we still have FM 106.7 KQTY to do what we've been doing ever since I came to work for the station in 1986,” Grover said.

Over the past few decades, AM radio stations have been closing down across the country as FM radio has taken over the airways.

According to the web electronicdesign.com, only 10 to 20% of all radio listeners listen to AM, and that depends upon the locale. It may be less that 10% in some places.

If stations can’t get listeners, they cannot get the advertising that keeps them alive, the blog states. Most of the listeners moved on to FM or other radio sources. These other sources include satellite and Internet radio, along with things like iPods or smartphones loaded with songs and podcasts. Satellite radio is now in most vehicles, the blog states.

The Public Broadcasting System (PBS) website states that FM signals have a great advantage over AM stations. While both signals are susceptible to slight changes in amplitude, with an AM broadcast these changes result in static. With an FM broadcast, slight changes in amplitude don't matter since the audio signal is conveyed through changes in frequency, so the FM receiver can just ignore changes in amplitude. The result is no static at all.