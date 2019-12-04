Linda Richardson, Fritch postmaster, retires after 33 years

By JESSICA OZBUN

Staff Writer

FRITCH — With every beginning, there is an end. For Linda Richardson, Fritch postmaster, the 33 years she worked for the U.S. Postal Service just “flew by.”

Richardson is set to retire from the Fritch Post Office, where she has been postmaster since April 17, 1993, on Dec. 31.

She started her career with the Postal Service in Spearman on Nov. 8, 1986. Then she was promoted to postmaster in White Deer in March 1991 and finally to Fritch postmaster in 1993.

Richardson was also certified as a Postmaster Trainer in 1992, and, over her tenure with the post office, has trained 38 new postmasters from across the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles.

“I loved my time as an instructor at the postal service and helping employees advance their careers,” she said.

Over the years, Richardson earned numerous awards from the postal service, including: Woman of the Year in the Postal 4 Area, Aggressive Eagle Award, Ideal Proposal Award, Special Appreciation Award, Outstanding Support to the Postmaster Award, Pride in Excellence Award, Certificate of Appreciation for an Instructor in Performance Management, and Special Recognition award for Postmaster Recognition.

Richardson said the most challenging thing she faced while working for the postal service was when it converted and went to the 911 address system.

“We were changing 3,000 addresses at one time, but it all turned out real smooth and was really better for the customers,” she said.

Richardson is married to Daniel and together they have five children: Earl, Coetta, Malynn, Bubba and Melissa. They also have nine grandchildren.

In her retirement she plans to spend time with her family and to travel. “Daniel and I have made a lot of plans (for retirement) and it’s just time to do it,” she said. “I love the Fritch community. I will miss my employees and the customers and being able to help them.”