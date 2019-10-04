Life Action Ministry returns to Borger

First Baptist Church is hosting a Life Action Ministry event beginning Oct. 6 called “Refuel.” Refuel is a four-day conference for churches seeking to accelerate their momentum and focus on God. This conference will be held from Sunday morning until Wednesday evening.

Refuel is an event utilized for those who wish to continue the work of personal transformation and family renewal in God. This conference adapts to the specific spiritual needs in the church, building upon core revival principles like humility and obedience, and applying them. The Refuel team brings high quality worship, exciting children’s programs, thoughtful preaching on the Scriptures and family resources.

Life Action will also host a True Woman luncheon on Oct. 8 at First Baptist at noon. The topic will be “Re-center on Jesus and Replenish Your Soul.” Please call the church office at 806-273-5621 if you have any questions or would like to RSVP for the event.

Service times for this conference will be:

• Sunday, Oct. 6 – 9 a.m. – Sunday School

• Sunday, Oct. 6 – 10:10 a.m. – Church Service

• Sunday, Oct. 6 – 6 p.m. – Worship & Teaching

• Monday, Oct. 7 – 6:30 p.m – Worship & Teaching

• Tuesday, Oct. 8 – noon – Ladies Luncheon

• Tuesday, Oct. 8 – 6:30 p.m. – Worship & Teaching

• Wednesday, Oct. 9 – 6:30 p.m – Worship & Teaching