Leak in Lake Meredith Harbor (Fritch)

From the City of Fritch: For those in the Alibates Rd. and Coon Rd. area (Lake Meredith Harbor) a leak has been discovered and the City crew is on scene. Water will have to be temporarily shut off to a few houses in this area so that the crew can safely repair the line in these subzero temperatures. This should not impact very many properties. Please continue to drip your faucets. The temperatures may not get above freezing for a few more days.

*** UPDATE ***

Additional valves are going to have to be shut down, unfortunately. This means that a few more properties will temporarily be without water. In warmer weather, we wouldn’t be concerned about frostbite or hypothermia but it is a major concern for our workers today. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.