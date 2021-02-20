Lake Meredith lake report

The Lake Report

Friday, February 19, 2021

Weather:

High: 42

Low: 17

Chance of snow: 10 %

Sunset: 6:31 PM

Wind: s 8 mph

Lake Meredith:

Current Depth (2-19-2021):

72.20 feet

Current Volume (2-19-2021):

215,300 acre feet

Record High (April 1973):

101.85 feet

Record Low (8-7-2013):

26.14 feet

Source:

CRMWA

Fishing Report

FAIR. Water stained; 40 degrees; 51.31’ low. Black bass are slow bass are low near the bottom and aren’t moving much even when you spot them on fish finders. Walleye are slow. Crappie are fair to slow with jigs in the calmest water you can find. White bass are slow. Channel catfish are fair fishing stinkbait and cut bait.