Lake Meredith lake report
Saturday, February 20, 2021
Fritch, TX
The Lake Report
Friday, February 19, 2021
Weather:
High: 42
Low: 17
Chance of snow: 10 %
Sunset: 6:31 PM
Wind: s 8 mph
Lake Meredith:
Current Depth (2-19-2021):
72.20 feet
Current Volume (2-19-2021):
215,300 acre feet
Record High (April 1973):
101.85 feet
Record Low (8-7-2013):
26.14 feet
Source:
CRMWA
Fishing Report
FAIR. Water stained; 40 degrees; 51.31’ low. Black bass are slow bass are low near the bottom and aren’t moving much even when you spot them on fish finders. Walleye are slow. Crappie are fair to slow with jigs in the calmest water you can find. White bass are slow. Channel catfish are fair fishing stinkbait and cut bait.
