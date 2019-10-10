Lake Meredith Aquatic and Wildlife Museum to host Halloween party

FRITCH — The museum under the water tower in Fritch is hosting a fun fall event for the public on Oct. 24.

The Lake Meredith Aquatic and Wildlife Museum located behind the police station focuses on local history of the City of Fritch and Lake Meredith. Each year, the museum hosts a fall Halloween party as a way of giving back to the community and providing area residents with a safe environment to enjoy fall festivities.

According to Museum Director Stephanie Davidson, the event will host a costume contest for children and also adults, a trunk or treat, cake walk, lots of candy, pumpkin decorating and much more.

“This year we have added a costume contest for adults aged 19 and up, and we will also have our costume contest for children 0 to 18 years of age,” Davidson said.

The museum will also have pictures with Disney character, Sulley, available starting at 5:30 p.m. Admission to the event is free along with most activities.

“The only activity that will cost is the cake walk, which will cost 25 cents per play,” Davidson said. The event will begin at 4:30 and ends at 7:30 p.m. Davidson is still taking registration for volunteers for the trunk or treat. To participate, call Davidson at 806-678-7847.

Tell us about your fall festivities coming up in Hutchinson County. Call Jessica Ozbun at 806-395-9975 or email jessica.ozbun@yahoo.com. We will run a story with a list of county activities later this month.