Knights of Columbus to hold meatballs and sauce sale

It’s a tradition in Borger that’s been going on for 66 years.

The Knights of Columbus (K of C) of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Borger is holding its annual meatballs and sauce sale on Sunday, Nov. 10.

“We do this every time this year,” said Jim Stark, who is a member of the K of C in Borger. “People always want meatballs and sauce.”

Stark said the sale came about after the parish started a spaghetti dinner as a spring fundraiser. The K of C made the meatballs and sauce, and people liked it so much that they wanted to buy the meatballs and sauce.

Stark said everything is made fresh from scratch that weekend. There are about 24 or 25 meatballs in each gallon, he said.

“We generally sell between 230 to 350 gallons,” he said.

Stark said his parents were among the first couples to start the dinners and the sales.

The sale is a fundraiser for the K of C, which makes donations throughout the year and also uses some of the funds to operate its council, Stark said. He said the St. John’s K of C has about 85 members.

The sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the K of C Hall, which is located west of the church at the bottom of the hill. The church sits on a hill on the north side of Wilson Street behind Country Chevrolet.

Orders can be placed ahead of time by calling Stark at 806-898-5126 or David Myers at 806-282-6813 and leaving a message.

The cost is $23 per gallon and orders must be picked up by 6 p.m.

About the Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization. Founded in 1882 by Michael J. McGivney in New Haven, Connecticut, it was named in honor of the explorer Christopher Columbus. Originally serving as a mutual benefit society to working-class and immigrant Catholics in the United States, it developed into a fraternal benefit society dedicated to providing charitable services, including war and disaster relief, actively defending Catholicism in various nations and promoting Catholic education.

As of 2018, there are 1,967,585 members around the world.