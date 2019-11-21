Klein optimistic with new sheriff in Canadian

Private investigator comments about former Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis, still believes case is ‘solvable’

For three long years, Penny Meek has had to live with not knowing what happened to her 17-year-old son, Tom Brown. Tom was a senior at Canadian High School when he went missing on Thanksgiving eve in 2016.

For the complete story, subscribe to our E-edition. Single editions can be purchased for 75 cents each.