Kiwanis to offer free parent education

The August installment of the Borger Kiwanis Parent Education Series, titled, “How and When to Talk to Your Child About Sex,” will be presented by Veronica Flowers, director of Borger CareNet Pregnancy Center, at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, in the Garden Room of the First United Methodist Church, 200 N. McGee St., in Borger.

There is no charge and no reservation is needed. There will be activities to occupy children during the presentation, which will be followed by snacks and discussion.

These presentations are organized by members of the Kiwanis Club of Borger, a group of local community-based volunteers who focus on helping children. According to club president, John Edgington, the club is accepting new members, men or women 18 years or older, interested in helping to identify and address opportunities to improve the lives of the children of Borger and surrounding communities.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Borger, visit the Kiwanis Club of Borger Texas Facebook page or call 806-886-4584.