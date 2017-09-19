Kiwanis Club sponsors Coloring Contest in Weekend, Monday & Tuesday editions of the News-Herald

Our younger readers have a chance to win a $25 Walmart gift card by entering the Borger News-Herald's (BNH) annual Constitution Day Coloring Contest. The Sunday, September 17 through Tuesday, September 19 editions feature the coloring contest open to children ages 3-11. Entries are divided into two age groups, 3-6 and 7-11. The coloring contest is sponsored by the Borger Kiwanis Club.

Entry is limited to one per child. Entries can be dropped off at the BNH office located at 207 N. Main St. Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Entry deadline is Monday, September 25 by 4:30 p.m. Winning entries will be laminated and each winner receives a $25 Walmart gift. For more information call (806) 273-5611. Good luck to all our youngsters who participate!