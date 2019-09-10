Kevin Fowler to headline Saturday’s free concert

Amarillo native, Kevin Fowler, will perform Saturday at the Hutchinson County United Way Cook Off and Borger All-American City Celebration.

The free concert begins at 6 p.m. in the Aluminum Dome parking area. Also performing are singer/songwriter Lindsey Lane and Barn Noize.

A fireworks show will follow the concert.

Texas country singer/songwriter Fowler took a couple of years to take stock of his artistic career, launch his own record label, then write and record “How Country Are Ya?”

One of the songs on the album is called “Panhandle Boy,” a autobiographical piece that was the centerpiece of Fowler’s mindset during the creation of the disc.

His music is described as “a blend of in-your-face rockin’ intensity, tongue-in-cheek humor and captivating country storytelling.”

Bring cash or a card if you plan to purchase alcohol. Lawn chairs are permitted.

For more information, visit kevinfowler.com.