Jordan announces constable candidacy

By JESSICA OZBUN

Staff Writer

Scott Jordan of Borger is pleased to announce that he is running for Hutchinson County Constable Precinct 2. Jordan is a Republican and will face incumbent Ron Cromer in the March 3, 2020, primary. Precinct 2 constable covers the areas of Keller and Bunivista in Borger, Fritch, Sanford, and Bugbee.

County constables serve as licensed peace officers, serve warrants, civil papers, and serve as bailiff of the Justice of the Peace Court.

Jordan is from Fritch and graduated from Sanford-Fritch High School in 1999. He attended the Amarillo College Police Academy and graduated in 2005.

Jordan holds an advanced law enforcement certification through TCOLE (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement) and also a school resource officer certification.

He started his career in law enforcement, as a correctional officer at the Clements Prison Unit in 2000 and worked at the prison until 2005. He then went to work at the City of Perryton as a patrol officer and worked there until 2006.

In 2006, he went to work for the City of Borger as a patrol officer and became a school resource officer for Borger Independent School District in 2007.

“I started at Borger High School as a resource officer in 2011 and then switched to the middle school.” Currently, Jordan is still working as a resource officer at Borger Middle School and has worked for Borger Police Department for 13 years.

“I want to be constable because my dad, Brian Smith, that worked for the Borger Police Department always wanted to be constable,” Jordan said. “My dad passed away in 2003 and I want to finish the job for him. I also feel like its time for a change (in his career path).”

Jordan continued, “If elected, I want to do more than is being done in this position now.

“I want to help the sheriff’s department by serving as back-up, if needed, and help serve civil papers so the sheriff’s department is not left so thinned out.”

Jordan is married to his wife Bridget and has three children. He is an advocate of 2nd Amendment rights. In his free-time he enjoys bowling and spending time with his family.

For more information on Jordan’s campaign or to request campaign signs, contact Jordan on Facebook at Scott Jordan for Hutchinson County Constable Precinct 2.