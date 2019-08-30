Indictments: Hutchinson victimized two juveniles

The Borger News-Herald has obtained the indictments from the 316th Judicial District Court on Freddie Duwayne Hutchinson, a 51-year-old Stinnett man who is being held at the Hutchinson County Jail on multiple counts of sex crimes on a child.

The News-Herald first reported on Hutchinson in the Aug. 27 edition before it was able to obtain copies of the indictments from the court. That story stated that Hutchinson had been indicted on 15 counts.

The two indictments, one filed Aug. 15 and the other filed May, 31, 2018, when Hutchinson lived in Skellytown, show a total of 13 counts.

In the most recent indictment, Hutchinson is charged for performing sexual acts on a child under 14 on or about the dates of March 1, 2017, Sept. 1, 2017 and Jan. 5, 2018. Six counts of aggravated sexual assault are listed in the indictment, which are first-degree felonies that carry prison sentences of 15 to 99 years.

The indictment also alleges that Hutchinson engaged in sexual contact with the same victim on those dates. Six counts of indecency charges are listed in the indictment, which are second-degree felonies that carry sentences of two to 20 years.

In the May 31, 2018, indictment, Hutchinson is charged with engaging in sexual contact with a child under the age of 17 by having her touch him. The victim in that indictment is different than the one in the Aug. 15 indictment, which lists 12 counts a single victim.

The Aug. 15 indictment shows a total bond of $110,000 while the May 31, 2018, indictment shows a bond of $100,000.

Both indictments show that Hutchinson was charged by the Borger Police Department.

Facebook comments to the first story about Hutchinson indicate that he has lived in several places in Texas and has victimized different people over the years for various crimes.

A story dated Sept. 17, 2007, on the NewsChannel 10 website in Amarillo states that Hutchinson was sentenced for hitting a Lefors woman with his truck and then dragging her for two blocks. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the website.