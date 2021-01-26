Hutchinson County Sheriff Office searching for man wanted for questioning regarding Terroristic Threats

Update: Welch has turned himself into the Hutchinson County Sheriff Office; he was arrested on 4 warrants for Social Media Threats. The Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of an individual identified as Prescott Jackson Welch.

Mr. Welch is wanted for questioning regarding multiple Terroristic Threats made through Social Media platforms.

Please contact the Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office if you have any information regarding this individual or encounters with him.