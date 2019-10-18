Hutchinson County Crisis Center to hold candlelight vigil

In 2018, the State of Texas had 174 women and 32 men killed as a result of domestic violence. “That number is huge,” said Norma Luginbuhl, executive director of Hutchinson County Crisis Center. According to the Texas Council on Family Violence website, 2018 marks the highest number of women killed in the last decade.

In Hutchinson County, victims of domestic violence have an advocacy center working on their behalf. The Hutchinson County Crisis Center, located at 301 W. Sixth St in Borger, is a nonprofit organization that outreaches to domestic violence victims and their children and also victims of sexual assault.

“The organization is funded from donations and grants from United Way, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Governor’s Office,” stated Luginbuhl.

The crisis center offers a safe shelter (at a undisclosed location) for victims and their children, legal advocacy, counseling referrals and a 24-hour hotline for outreach, Luginbuhl added.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and to bring awareness to the topic the Hutchinson County Crisis Center will honor Texas victims of domestic violence by hosting a candlelight vigil at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Frank Phillips College Assess and Innovation Building in Room 118. According to Luginbuhl, she would like 211 residents of Hutchinson County (adults or children) to attend to light a candle in remembrance of the lives lost by domestic violence.

The life of Blake Thorvaldsen will also be honored on this evening. Thorvaldsen, of Borger, was tragically killed in March of 2017 by Matt Baker of Borger. Baker was found guilty and sentenced to life behind bars at his trial in 2018. According to Luginbuhl, this was a case of domestic violence between Baker, his wife Corey Baker and Thorvaldsen, and that Thorvaldsen was trying to protect Corey Baker.

“We want to honor Thorvaldsen’s memory for his family that continues to grieve from the effects of domestic violence,” Luginbuhl said.

For more information on this event or to reach out to the Hutchinson County Crisis Center for services, call the center at 806-274-9525 or the 24-hour hotline at 806-273-2313.