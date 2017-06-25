Hutchinson County Best of the Best reader award contest begins June 25

It's time to cast your vote! The Borger News-Herald's annual Hutchinson County Best of the Best reader's choice contest begins Sunday, June 25. Our reader's can cast their vote for those people and businesses in Hutchinson County who provide excellence in all they do. The official ballots will be printed in the News-Herald June, 25, 27, 29 and July 2, 5, 7, 9 & 11.

The ballot has 14 categories with over 150 businesses and individuals for our readers to select the Best of the Best. Only official ballots appearing in the News-Herald will be counted. Businesses or individuals nominated must live or work in Hutchinson County.

Ballots may be submitted at the News-Herald office located at 207 N. Main St. or by mail to: 2017 Best of the Best Awards, C/O The Borger News-Herald, P.O. Box 5130, Borger, TX 79008. Hurry, voting ends July 12.