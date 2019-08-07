Housing authority exec. director on administrative leave

The Borger News-Herald has learned that Monica Moneymaker, executive director of the Housing Authority of Borger, has been placed on administrative leave.

An anonymous tip from a caller was confirmed by an employee at the housing authority, who said Moneymaker was on administrative leave pending an investigation. The employee could not say why Moneymaker was being investigated.

Generally, administrative leave means an employee is on temporary absence from a job without loss of pay or benefits.

The Housing Authority of Borger is an entity separate from the City of Borger.

The housing authority oversees about 200 units for families and senior/disabled households ranging in size from one to three bedrooms, according to the website affordablehousingonline.com.

The Borger News-Herald will continue to follow this story.