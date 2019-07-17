Historical Museum hosting program Saturday on quilt preservation
The Hutchinson County Historical Museum is hosting a program on quilt preservation by Betty Blankenship at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 20. The program will be held at Borger City Hall, 600 N. Main St.
Immediately following the program, the museum will be open to the public and all quilters are invited to show off their work during the museum’s first Quilt Show & Tell.
Addison Killough, museum administrator, said Blankenship is a longtime quilter.
“She is an expert. For people who have quilts, this program is something of value,” Killough said. “Betty has done a lot of programs for us over but this is the first time she has talked about quilt preservation.”
The HCHM is located at 618 N. Main St.
If you plan to attend, RSVP Killough at akillough@hutchinsoncnty.com or call 806-273-0130.
