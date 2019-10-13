High Plains Helping Hand has 3-fold mission for career assistance

In 1984, High Plains Helping Hand, Inc., a nonprofit in Borger, was founded as a food bank. By 2015, however, when other organizations in the area met this need, High Plains Helping Hand changed its mission to that of career and education assistance. The mission is three-fold: helping clients who are enrolled in dual-credit classes through a partnership with Borger High School and Frank Phillips College, helping clients obtain their GED, and helping clients with college-enrollment assistance. For the complete story, subscribe to our E-edition. Single editions can be purchased for 75 cents each.