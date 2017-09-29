Hee Haw Players First Annual SPAM Cook-off Challenge Friday night at Borger Elks Lodge

The Borger Elks Hee Haw Players will present the First Annual SPAM Cook-off Challenge Friday, September 29. The cook-off will be held at the Borger Elks Lodge located at 200 Opal St. starting at 6:30 p.m. Anyone can enter submissions under three categories including appetizer, entree and dessert. ALL ENTRIES MUST CONTAIN SPAM.

Entry forms are available at the Borger News-Herald and Borger Elks Lodge. The entry cost is $5 per entry and is payable the night of the event. Each dish requires an entry form. All entries must arrive by 6:15 p.m. and judging/tasting starts at 6:30 p.m. The Elks will have a $10 cover charge, per person, and includes 10 tickets to vote for your favorite dish. A first place prize will be awarded in each category. Music and dancing will follow the SPAM Cook-off.

For more information, please contact Margaret Pumphrey at (806) 898-9687, Diane Martin at (806) 679-7516 or the Elks Lodge at (806) 274-2061. The proceeds raised benefit the Borger Elks Lodge and its continuing efforts to serve our area.