Have your kids write to us about remote (online) schooling...
Friday, March 27, 2020
BORGER, TX
We would like to share some students perspectives on them doing schooling at home with our readers. Have your student (school-aged child) write us a short paragraph about what they think of remote schooling (online). Ideas: do they love it/dislike it? What’s their favorite part? What do they miss about their “real” school, classes or teachers? (Submit your student’s writings to editor@borgernewsherald.com; include student name, age and grade level in the email)
