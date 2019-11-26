Hart announces he’s joining commissioner’s race

Justin Hart is pleased to announce he is running for Hutchinson County Commissioner Precinct 3. Hart is a Republican and will face fellow Republican Ben Bentley in the race for the Republican Nomination in the upcoming March 3, 2020 Primary. Other Republican candidates may also join the race; candidates have until December 9, 2019 to register. For the complete story, subscribe to our E-edition. Single editions can be purchased for 75 cents each.