GriefShare to be hosted by Unity Baptist Church

GriefShare is a grief-support group that meets once a week for 13 weeks. Each two-hour session consists of informative videos that explain what grief is like as well as group discussions.

“No one grieves the same, but we all go through a lot of the same feelings. Our goal is to go from mourning to joy,” Pam Ridling says.

GriefShare is always hosted by a church, and the program in Borger is held at Unity Baptist Church, which is located at 726 West 10th St.

The next 13-week sessions will begin Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. “Our group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and want to help you through the difficult days ahead. We know it hurts, and we want to help,” Ridling says.

“I have had much loss in my life,” Ridling says. “I have sometimes called grief an old friend of mine because it comes around so often. I was looking for a grief-support group in the area and couldn’t really find one.” Ridling’s search led to finding GriefShare, which was founded twenty years ago. Ridling ordered the program, and the first thirteen-week sessions were held for members of Unity Baptist Church. The subsequent 13-week have been open to the public. In addition to these sessions, there is one called “Surviving the Holidays.” And, on Saturday, Sept. 7, there will be a free seminar, also at Unity Baptist Church, called “Loss of a Spouse,” from 9 to 11 a.m.

“This is to kind of signal out that particular loss. When you lose a spouse, it changes your everyday life,” Ridling says. About GriefShare, Ridling says, “I have seen such transformation of people through this program. They come in afraid to speak, or they can’t speak without crying.

“By the end of the 13 weeks, they have made new relationships with the group, and they are able to smile and laugh and know that we can have pain and joy at the same time.”

To register, call 806-663-1410.