Grace Church delivers 201 turkey baskets

Grace Church in Borger sponsored 201 turkey baskets this Thanksgiving for residents in need in Hutchinson County. Baskets were delivered in Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford. The baskets consisted of a turkey and all the fixings. Members of the church’s youth assembled the baskets as a community service project. For the complete story, subscribe to our E-edition. Single editions can be purchased for 75 cents each.