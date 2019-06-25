Golden Plains holding nursing job fair

For the first time ever, Golden Plains Community Hospital is holding a job fair to recruit nurses.

The job fair will be held for 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26. Nursing managers will be gathered in the hallway by the cafe and refreshments and snacks will be provided.

The event is for all nursing professionals, established and newly graduated, who want to serve their best in their profession. Attendees can fill out an application and receive an interview on the spot.

According to data provided by the hospital, Texas ranks No. 6 in staff with regard to the highest shortage of nurses.

In 2020, it is projected that Texas will have a shortage of 72,000 registered nurses. By 2022, the shortage nationwide is expected to rise to 1.1 million registered nurse.

There are a number of reasons for this trend.

Baby boomers, including nurses, are retiring. Nursing schools have limited seats per class and it is difficult to find instructors for RN programs.

Another factor is that the big cities tend to gobble up talent and leave the rural communities struggling to find talent.

For more information, email jennifer.harvey@goldenplains.org.

Golden Plains is located at 100 Medical Drive in Borger.