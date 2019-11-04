Get Stinnett Wet coalition starts collecting petition signatures

From left, Autumn Whatley, Toby Nutter and Austin Whatley were ready to greet Stinnett citizens as they came into Tribal Fitness on Saturday afternoon to sign the petition for the sale of alcohol in Stinnett city limits. (photo by Jessica Ozbun)
Jessica Ozbun
Monday, November 4, 2019
STINNETT, TX

A group of Stinnett citizens are continuing to work together to bring the sale of alcohol to Stinnett.
The "Get Stinnett Wet" coalition, spear-headed by Stinnett resident Toby Nutter, started in early September to bring alcohol sales and the tax dollars it would generate to the City of Stinnett. Stinnett is currently a" dry city" (no sales of any alcohol) in a "wet county."

Category: