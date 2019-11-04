Get Stinnett Wet coalition starts collecting petition signatures

A group of Stinnett citizens are continuing to work together to bring the sale of alcohol to Stinnett.

The "Get Stinnett Wet" coalition, spear-headed by Stinnett resident Toby Nutter, started in early September to bring alcohol sales and the tax dollars it would generate to the City of Stinnett. Stinnett is currently a" dry city" (no sales of any alcohol) in a "wet county."