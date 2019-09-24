Gateway Elementary teachers work behind counter at McTeacher’s Night

Dressed in dark blue T-shirts that said “Great School on Earth,” several teachers from Gateway Elementary School got a taste of what it’s like to work in fast food last Tuesday when they ran the show at McDonald’s for McTeacher’s Night.

Working behind the counter during the busy dinner rush were second-grade teachers Becky Farrah and Nicole Wells.

Gateway Principal Teresa Body said the school has been doing the fundraiser for the past three or four years.

She said 20% of the register sales and 100% of the cookie sales from 5 to 8 p.m. will be donated to the school.

Other schools from the district will do their own McTeacher’s Nights later on in the year, she said.

Bodey’s duties included selling cookies.

“This is a lot of fun,” she said.