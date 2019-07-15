Fun with science at Borger library
On July 10, around 80 children gathered at the Borger branch of the Hutchinson County Library to learn about chemical reactions from the Don Harrington Discovery Center in Amarillo. The program was sponsored by the Friends of the Library, a nonprofit group that supports the library. Macayle Cole, outreach educator at the Discovery Center, is pictured leading the children as they chant, “I love science!”
At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, popular children’s musician Andy Mason will perform at the Borger branch.
The last three summer reading programs will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, in Stinnett (courthouse lawn), 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, in Borger, and 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, in Fritch. On all three days there will be special visitors and special surprises. For more information, call the Borger branch at 806-273-0126. (photo by Tim Howsare)
