Fritch residents comment on 2014 decision to ‘get wet’

Citizen groups in both Stinnett and Borger are gathering signatures for propositions to change Stinnett from a “dry city” to a “wet city” and to expand the sale of mixed drinks in Borger. If enough signatures are gathered, the propositions will go to voters on May 5, 2020.

In 2014, the City of Fritch went through a similar process as Stinnett to become a “wet city.”

Here’s our question to several Fritch residents: “Do you think the alcohol proposition that made Fritch ‘wet’ in 2014 has been a benefit for Fritch?”

