Fritch nonprofit helps county residents in need

FRITCH — Extended Hands is a nonprofit organization that serves all of Hutchinson County. Located at 104 N. Cornell Ave. in Fritch, the organization offers clothing and household items at no cost to anyone in need.

“The organization was started several years back by the late Kathy Chambless to provide items that are not always provided to those in need, like dishes and kitchen wares,” said Becky Gross, Extended Hands treasurer.

Extended Hands serves new clients Monday through Friday of each week by appointment.

According to Extended Hands Director Jami Mayfield, “We like to meet one on one with clients and hear their story and their needs. Meeting privately gives our clients a sense of dignity because it is hard to ask for help sometimes.”

On Saturdays the center is open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon.

“On these days people can come in during our open hours and select items they need free of charge,” Mayfield said. Residents from outside of Hutchinson County are also welcome. Mayfield said, “We have had people from Dumas come in. We are not going to turn anyone away.”

This year Extended Hands also added a new outreach program for Sanford-Fritch ISD. “The organization provided snacks to all of the school district campuses and the maintenance department to say thank you to the educators and support staff for all they do for the children in our community,” Gross said. The outreach also provides back packs to all area Sanford-Fritch Elementary students at the start of each school year and hopes to add this event to the Sanford-Fritch Junior High and High School in the future.

Extended Hands raises most of its funds to provide outreach by sales from its fireworks stands (pink stands) in Bunivista. Donations are always welcomed and may be made by contacting Gross at 806-382-7259. To schedule an appointment with Extended Hands, contact Mayfield at 806-517-8136.