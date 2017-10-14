Fritch hires new police officer

The Fritch Police Department announced the city has hired a new police officer. Miguel Lopez joined the police force on Monday, October 9. Officer Lopez has been in law enforcement since 2012. His first stint was in Lubbock County and most recently with the Borger PD.

He currently lives in Amarillo but is looking to relocate to Fritch and is excited to be a part of the community. "I look forward to being here, making the community a better place to live and work, to build a healthy relationship with people who live here and that I work with," Lopez said.