Fritch Community Blood Drive coming Monday, Oct. 16

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center will host a Fritch Community Blood Drive Monday, October 16. The blood drive will be held at the First Southern Baptist Church Family Life Center located at 520 Overland Trail. The drive begins at 4:00 p.m. and continues to 7:00 p.m. All it takes to donate is a little time and your photo ID. Donors must be at least 17 years old. If you're 16, you can still donate with parental consent.

Donors receive a cool "Vein Drain" tee shirt and free ticket to the 6th Street Massacre Haunted House. All blood types are currently needed. Give the gift of life and plan to donate Oct. 16.

For more information, please call the Coffee Memorial Blood Center at (806) 331-8833 during normal business hours.