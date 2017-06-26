FPC Girls Basketball Summer Camps begin Monday

Frank Phillips College (FPC) women's basketball Coach Eric Rodewald and his staff will host three girls basketball camps this summer. Each camp begins Monday, June 26 and are broken apart by age group. The first Little Plainsmen Camp is for ages kindergarten to third grade and starts at 8:30 a.m. and runs to 10:00 a.m. The cost is $40 per girl. The second Intermediate Camp for girls ages fourth to sixth grades starts at 10:00 a.m. sharp and continues to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $50 per child. The final Individual Day camp for girls ages seventh to twelfth grades starts at 1:00 p.m. and continues to 4:00 p.m. The cost is $60 per girl. Preregistration is encouraged. You can still register Monday, June 26 a half-hour before the start of each camp.

Each age group receives instruction and activities targeted to their age with a focus on skill-building and fundamentals. The Individual Day Camp will include some of the drills and techniques used by the Lady Plainsmen. Applications for enrollment are available at the Borger News-Herald office located at 207 N. Main St. For more information, please contact Coach Eric Rodewald at either (806) 440-4142, (806) 457-4257 or by email at erodewald@fpctx.edu.