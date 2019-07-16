Former Fritch City Manager Lamb Jr. issued Swisher County warrant

Former Fritch City Manager Bobby Lamb Jr was issued a warrant from Swisher County on June 28. He is currently being held at the Hutchinson County Jail, where he cannot be bonded out at this time because he has been deemed a flight risk.

The warrant to revoke from Swisher County was for Exploitation of Child/Elderly/Disabled, stemming from his December 2015 arrest. That indictment states that Lamb intentionally exploited an elderly person for personal benefit, profit or gain. It states that Lamb illegally or improperly used the male victim's money for his own financial gain.

Lamb will first face charges in Hutchinson County and is scheduled for trial November 2019. Lamb was arrested Dec. 11, 2018, in Randall County and was transported to Hutchinson County on several charges.

On Feb. 28, 2018, Lamb was indicted by a Hutchinson County Grand Jury on charges of Third-Degree Felony, Misapplication Fiduciary property, greater than $20,000 less than $100,000. More charges came down on the over five-year investigation against Lamb. On Nov. 28, 2018, five more charges were added, misapplication of funds, illegal personal loans with city money, personal use of city credit card, multiple purchases of plan tickets for personal use and a nepotism charge.

The Hutchinson County indictment says that Lamb knowingly misapplied city money by transferring Fritch Economic Development Corp. funds to the city general account. He wrote or had checks written to transfer money out of the EDC account and put into the general account of the city. This was done with a check on Aug. 28, 2012, in the amount of $15,000, another check on Sept. 27, 2012 for $15,000 and then again on Jan. 30, 2013, in the amount of $25,000, totaling $55,000 taken from the EDC account.

The indictment also says that between May 1, 2013, and June 30, 2013, Lamb took a personal loan of more than $1,500 and less than $20,000 from taxpayer money. Between June 1, 2010, and June 30, 2013, it states that Lamb use the city credit card for personal charges to the tune of more than $1,500 but less than $20,000.

On or about Sept. 11, 2012, according to the indictment, Lamb used the city credit card to purchase airline tickets for his relatives, for a trip not related to city business valued more than $500 and less than $1,500. It also states that between Nov. 10, 2006, and Nov. 4, 2011, he violated the Texas Nepotism Law by hiring his wife, Shannon Lamb. This was valued at more than $20,000 but less than $100,000. The November 2018 indictment states that the combined values of property obtained were greater than $100,000 or more but less than $200,000 and were obtained by a continuing course of conduct.

The Eagle Press first reported of the financial troubles on June 7, 2013, and will continue to report on this continuing story.