From the National Weather Service:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY

AFTERNOON

The Flash Flood Watch continues for:

* Portions of Oklahoma and Texas, including the following counties,

in Oklahoma, Beaver. In Texas, Armstrong, Carson,

Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb,

Ochiltree, Roberts, and Wheeler.

* Through early Friday afternoon

* Multiple rounds of widespread thunderstorms are anticipated to

start today and continue over the same areas through tonight

and into at least parts of Friday. Heavy rainfall over the

same areas may result in flooding or flash flooding,

especially in eastern parts of the Panhandles where soils are

saturated.

Recommended actions

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.