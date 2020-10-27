Fatal wreck in Swisher County
Source: Texas DPS
Borger News-Herald does not alter state police reports
Number of vehicles in crash: 2 Number Injured: 1 Number Killed: 1
Date & Time: Monday 10/26/20 – Approximately 4:40 p.m.
County: Swisher
Location: FM 928 – Approximately seven miles northwest of Kress
Posted Speed Limit: 75
Weather/Road Conditions: Sleeting/Icy road.
Vehicle 1: 2008 Chevrolet Silverado
Driver: Injured – Eric Ramirez, 30 of Tulia – Transported to Plainview Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Vehicle 2: 2018 Dodge Caravan
Driver: Deceased – Tommy Day, 68, of Plainview – Died on scene. Pronounced deceased by Swisher County Justice of the Peace, Sharla Miller.
Seat belt worn: No
Crash Details:
Vehicle 1 was eastbound on FM 928 and Vehicle 2 was westbound on FM 928. The driver of Vehicle 1 lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway and crossed over the center stripe into westbound traffic. Vehicle 1 struck Vehicle 2 head on.
Category: