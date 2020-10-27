Fatal wreck in Swisher County

Source: Texas DPS

Borger News-Herald does not alter state police reports

Number of vehicles in crash: 2 Number Injured: 1 Number Killed: 1

Date & Time: Monday 10/26/20 – Approximately 4:40 p.m.

County: Swisher

Location: FM 928 – Approximately seven miles northwest of Kress

Posted Speed Limit: 75

Weather/Road Conditions: Sleeting/Icy road.

Vehicle 1: 2008 Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Injured – Eric Ramirez, 30 of Tulia – Transported to Plainview Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Seat belt worn: Yes

Vehicle 2: 2018 Dodge Caravan

Driver: Deceased – Tommy Day, 68, of Plainview – Died on scene. Pronounced deceased by Swisher County Justice of the Peace, Sharla Miller.

Seat belt worn: No

Crash Details:

Vehicle 1 was eastbound on FM 928 and Vehicle 2 was westbound on FM 928. The driver of Vehicle 1 lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway and crossed over the center stripe into westbound traffic. Vehicle 1 struck Vehicle 2 head on.