Fatal wreck in Hartley County
Source: Texas DPS
Number of vehicles in crash: 1 Number Injured: 0 Number Killed: 1
Date & Time: Friday 1/22/21 – Approximately 10:20 p.m.
County: Hartley
Location: FM-988 – approximately 2.6 miles south of Hartley.
Posted Speed Limit: 75
Weather/Road Conditions: Clear/dry paved road
Vehicle 1: 2000 Toyota Tacoma
Driver: Deceased – Leovigildo Gonzalez, 47, of Hartley. Died on scene.
Pronounced deceased by Hartley County Justice of the Peace, Ronnie Gordon.
Seat belt worn: No
Crash Details:
Vehicle 1 was northbound on FM 998. Vehicle 1 left the paved portion of the roadway and traveled into barrow ditch on the southbound side. The driver of Vehicle 1 overcorrected the steering and lost control of the vehicle. Vehicle 1 traveled back across the roadway into the barrow ditch on the northbound side where the vehicle rolled over multiple times. The unsecured driver of Vehicle 1 was ejected.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators findings.
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days -
Link https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm
