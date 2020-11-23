Fatal wreck in Gray County

Source State police report: Borger News-Herald does not alter state police reports.

Number of vehicles in crash: 3 Number Injured: 4 Number Killed: 1

Date & Time: Saturday 11/21/20 – Approximately 6:30 p.m.

County: Gray

Location: SH 152 – Approximately three and a half miles west of Pampa.

Posted Speed Limit: 75

Vehicle 1: 2006 Ford Mustang

Driver: Not Injured – 16-year-old male, of Pampa.

Seat belt worn: Yes

Vehicle 2: 2001 Dodge Caravan

Driver: Deceased – Sharon Williams, 76, of Pampa. Transported by Life Star to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with life-threatening injuries where she died on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Seat belt worn: Yes

Passenger: Injured – 13-year-old-male, of Pampa. Transported by ambulance to Pampa Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Seat belt worn: Yes

Passenger: Injured – Nine-year-old-female, of Pampa. Transported by ambulance to Pampa Regional Medical Center where she was treated and released.

Seat belt worn: Yes

Passenger: Injured – Ten-year-old-male, of Pampa. Transported by ambulance to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries.

Seat belt worn: Yes

Vehicle 3: 2007 Buick Lacerne

Driver: Injured –Gay Forsha, 56, of Borger. Transported by ambulance to Pampa Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Seat belt worn: Yes

Crash Details:

Vehicle 1, a Ford Mustang, was traveling east on SH 152. Vehicle 2, a Dodge Caravan, was stopped on SH 152 facing east and waiting for westbound traffic to pass by, so the driver could make a left turn onto County Road 2. Vehicle 3, a Buick Lucerne, was traveling west on SH 152. The driver of Vehicle 1 was distracted in the vehicle and did not see Vehicle 2 stopped ahead and crashed into the rear of Vehicle 2. The impact from the crash caused Vehicle 2 to travel into the westbound lane and into the path of Vehicle 3. Vehicle 2 and Vehicle 3 collided head-on in the westbound lane. Vehicle 3 then crashed into a utility pole and came to rest in the north barrow ditch facing north. Vehicle 2 came to rest in the north barrow ditch facing southeast. Vehicle 1 came to rest in the eastbound lane and caught fire.

Investigated By:

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers

Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators findings.