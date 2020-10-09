Fatal crash in Randall County
Note: Borger News-Herald does not alter state police reports.
Number of vehicles in crash: 2 Number Injured: 0 Number Killed: 1
Date & Time: Monday 10/8/20 – Approximately 4:30 p.m.
County: Randall
Location: SL 335 and Farmers Avenue
Posted Speed Limit: 75
Weather/Road Conditions: Clear/Dry paved road.
Vehicle 1: 2017 John Deere XVU835M – Utility Vehicle (UTV)
Driver: Deceased– Sherry Robinson, 69, of Amarillo. Died on scene.
Pronounced deceased by Randall County Justice of the Peace, Clay Houdashell.
Seat belt worn: no
Vehicle 2: 2008 Lexus ES350
Driver: – Not Injured- Karen Anderson, 45, of Amarillo.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Crash Details:
Vehicle 1 was traveling westbound on Farmers Avenue and approaching SL 335. Vehicle 2 was traveling southbound on SL 335. The driver of Vehicle 1 failed to stop at the stop sign, traveled onto SL 335 and was struck by Vehicle 2. Vehicle 1 turned over onto its side and ejected the unsecured driver.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators findings.
