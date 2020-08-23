Fatal crash in Potter County

Source: TDPS

Number of vehicles in crash: 2 Number Injured: 2 Number Killed: 1

Date & Time: Saturday 8/22/20 – Approximately 12:30 p.m.

County: Potter

Location: Ranch to Market (RM) 1061. Approximately 10 miles northeast of Bushland.

Posted Speed Limit: 70

Weather/Road Conditions: Clear/Dry paved road.

Vehicle 1: 2010 GMC Acadia SUV

Driver: Deceased– Venkata Devulapalli, 46, of Amarillo. Died on scene.

Pronounced deceased by Potter County Justice of the Peace, Gary Jackson.

Seat belt worn: Yes

Passenger: Injured – Rushmita Devulapalli, 17, of Amarillo – Transported by ambulance to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries/stable condition.

Seat belt worn: Yes

Passenger: Injured- 10-year-old female child of Amarillo – Transported by ambulance to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries/stable condition.

Seat belt worn: Yes

Vehicle 2: 2007 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a semi-trailer

Driver: – Not Injured- Miguel Cruz-Martinez, 42, of Distrito Federal, Mexico

Seat belt worn: Yes

Crash Details:

Vehicle 1 was northbound on RM 1061 and the driver had pulled off of the roadway into the east barrow ditch. Vehicle 2 was also northbound on RM 1061. The driver of Vehicle 1 attempted to turn around to travel back to the south in the path of Vehicle 2. The driver of Vehicle 2 was unable to avoid colliding with Vehicle 1 and struck the driver side of Vehicle 1 with its front end. The impact caused Vehicle 1 to rollover onto its top and come to a final rest in the east barrow ditch. Vehicle 2 came to a final rest in the west barrow ditch.

Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers

Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators findings.