Fatal crash in Hutchinson County

Number of vehicles in crash: 1 Number Injured: 2 Number Killed: 1

Date & Time: Monday – 8/17/20 – Approximately 3:15 p.m.

County: Hutchinson

Location: Intersection of SH 207 & SH 136 – Six miles north of Stinnett.

Posted Speed Limit: 75

Weather/Road Conditions: Clear – Dry paved road.

Vehicle 1: 2004 Ford F-250 pickup truck

Driver: Injured – Arturo Garcia, 29, of Plainview – Transported by ambulance to the hospital in Borger where he was treated and released.

Seat belt worn: Yes.

Passenger: Injured – Jose Moran, 29, of Lubbock - Transported by ambulance to the hospital in Borger where he was treated and released.

Seat belt worn: Yes.

Passenger: Deceased – Rolando Garcia, 27, of Lubbock – Transported by air to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital where he died on 8/18/20 from injuries sustained in the crash.

Pronounced deceased by Dr. B Schneider.

Seat belt worn: No

Crash Details:

Vehicel 1 was southbound on SH 136 and approaching the stop intersection of SH 207 and SH 136. The driver of Vehicle 1 was traveling at an unsafe speed to be able to safely manuver the curve in the roadway and to stop at the intersection. Vehicle 1 slid past the stop line and went into a side skid. Vehicle 1 then traveled across the center median,rolled over across the northbound lanes of SH 136 and ejected the unsecured passenger. Vehicle 1 came to rest upright in the east barrow ditch of SH 136 facing west.

Source DPS

Note: Crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators findings.