Fatal crash in Hutchinson County
Number of vehicles in crash: 1 Number Injured: 2 Number Killed: 1
Date & Time: Monday – 8/17/20 – Approximately 3:15 p.m.
County: Hutchinson
Location: Intersection of SH 207 & SH 136 – Six miles north of Stinnett.
Posted Speed Limit: 75
Weather/Road Conditions: Clear – Dry paved road.
Vehicle 1: 2004 Ford F-250 pickup truck
Driver: Injured – Arturo Garcia, 29, of Plainview – Transported by ambulance to the hospital in Borger where he was treated and released.
Seat belt worn: Yes.
Passenger: Injured – Jose Moran, 29, of Lubbock - Transported by ambulance to the hospital in Borger where he was treated and released.
Seat belt worn: Yes.
Passenger: Deceased – Rolando Garcia, 27, of Lubbock – Transported by air to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital where he died on 8/18/20 from injuries sustained in the crash.
Pronounced deceased by Dr. B Schneider.
Seat belt worn: No
Crash Details:
Vehicel 1 was southbound on SH 136 and approaching the stop intersection of SH 207 and SH 136. The driver of Vehicle 1 was traveling at an unsafe speed to be able to safely manuver the curve in the roadway and to stop at the intersection. Vehicle 1 slid past the stop line and went into a side skid. Vehicle 1 then traveled across the center median,rolled over across the northbound lanes of SH 136 and ejected the unsecured passenger. Vehicle 1 came to rest upright in the east barrow ditch of SH 136 facing west.
Source DPS
Note: Crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators findings.
Category: