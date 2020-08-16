Fatal crash in Carson County

Number of vehicles in crash: 1 Number Injured: 0 Number Killed: 1

Date & Time: Friday – 8/14/20 – Approximately 12:05 a.m.

County: Carson

Location: FM 295 – Approximately two miles north of Groom.

Posted Speed Limit: 70

Weather/Road Conditions: Clear – Dry paved road.

Vehicle 1: 2005 Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Deceased – Jason Poisel, 38, of Groom . Died on Scene.

Pronounced deceased by Carson County Justice of the Peace, Kathleen Barkley.

Seat belt worn: No.

Crash Details:

Vehicle 1 was southbound on FM 295 and approaching a curve in the roadway. The driver was traveling at an unsafe speed as he was unable to negotiate the curve. Vehicle 1 traveled off the road, rolled over multiple times and ejected the unsecured driver. Vehicle 1 came to rest upright in a field to the east of the road.

Note: Crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators findings.

Source DPS