Fatal crash in Carson County
Number of vehicles in crash: 1 Number Injured: 0 Number Killed: 1
Date & Time: Friday – 8/14/20 – Approximately 12:05 a.m.
County: Carson
Location: FM 295 – Approximately two miles north of Groom.
Posted Speed Limit: 70
Weather/Road Conditions: Clear – Dry paved road.
Vehicle 1: 2005 Chevrolet Silverado
Driver: Deceased – Jason Poisel, 38, of Groom . Died on Scene.
Pronounced deceased by Carson County Justice of the Peace, Kathleen Barkley.
Seat belt worn: No.
Crash Details:
Vehicle 1 was southbound on FM 295 and approaching a curve in the roadway. The driver was traveling at an unsafe speed as he was unable to negotiate the curve. Vehicle 1 traveled off the road, rolled over multiple times and ejected the unsecured driver. Vehicle 1 came to rest upright in a field to the east of the road.
Note: Crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators findings.
Source DPS
